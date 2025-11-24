Bains was scratched for the fifth straight game in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Bains played in 18 straight games to start the season, but he managed just three assists. Two of those helpers came in the first three contests, and his decline has led to him sitting out after watching his ice time drop as the Canucks got healthier following a bad run of injuries. Bains has added 13 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-2 rating this season. If he continues to see limited opportunities at the NHL level, he could get reassigned to AHL Abbotsford when the Canucks get some forwards back from injured reserve.