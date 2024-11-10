site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: canucks-arshdeep-bains-sent-back-to-abbotsford | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Canucks' Arshdeep Bains: Sent back to Abbotsford
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bains was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Sunday.
Bains continues to shuttle between the NHL and AHL early in the season. The winger has one goal in seven games with Vancouver.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Janet Eagleson
• 6 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 6 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read