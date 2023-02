Silovs stopped 20 of 22 shots, leading the Canucks to a 3-2 overtime victory over the Blues on Thursday.

Silovs was solid Thursday, keeping the Canucks in the game and eventually picking up the overtime win. This win is Silovs' second career victory, picking up back-to-back wins in the process. Until Thatcher Demko is ready to return, Silovs will likely split the Vancouver net with Colin Delia moving forward.