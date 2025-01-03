Silovs was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Friday, according to Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Silovs was 1-4-1 with a 4.11 GAA and an .847 save percentage over seven appearances with the Canucks during the first two months of the season. Silovs has seen limited duty in the AHL, going 2-3-0 with a 2.44 GAA and a .900 save percentage with Abbotsford. Silovs will back up Kevin Lankinen versus Nashville on Friday as Thatcher Demko gets the night off to deal with back spasms that forced him to leave Thursday's tilt in Seattle in the second period.