Silovs posted a 28-save shutout in Friday's 1-0 win over the Predators in Game 6.

Silovs was dialed in from the start, earning his first NHL shutout -- regular season or playoffs -- to secure a 4-2 series win for the Canucks. The 23-year-old has allowed just five goals on 80 shots over three appearances since taking over for Casey DeSmith in goal beginning with Game 4. If Silovs continues to operate as the starter in the second round, he'll find a much more challenging task ahead versus the Oilers.