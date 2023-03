Silovs stopped 29 of 32 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.

Silovs let a two-goal lead slip away in the third period, giving up a pair of goals to rookie Luke Evangelista. From there, Silovs tightened up, and he didn't allow a tally in the shootout to secure the win. The 21-year-old goalie improved to 3-2-0 with 14 goals allowed on 152 shots at the NHL level this season. When Collin Delia (illness) is ready to return, Silovs will likely head back to AHL Abbotsford.