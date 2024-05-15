Silovs stopped 27 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

The Canucks battled their way back into the game in the third period, tying it at 2-2 on a Dakota Joshua goal. That lasted all of 1:02, as Evan Bouchard scored with 39 seconds left in regulation, sending Silovs to his third loss in seven playoff outings. He's now allowed three or more goals in five of his appearances. The Canucks return home with the series tied at two games apiece, though Silovs has played well enough that he'll likely get the start in Thursday's Game 5.