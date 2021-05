Silovs was reassigned to the taxi squad ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Flames, per CapFriendly.

Silovs backed up Thatcher Demko on Tuesday, but Braden Holtby started Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Flames. The 20-year-old Silovs is likely at least 2-to-3 years away from making an impact at the NHL level.