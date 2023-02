Silovs stopped 35 of 37 shots in a 6-2 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Silovs allowed a goal in each of the first and second periods, but he received more than enough offensive support to get his first NHL win. The 21-year-old has a 1-1-0 record, 3.55 GAA and .891 save percentage in two contests this season. With AHL Abbotsford, Silovs has posted a 2.48 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 35 games in 2022-23.