Silovs was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus Vegas.

Silovs has wins in his previous two NHL appearances this season, posting a combined 1.50 GAA and .930 save percentage. With another strong performance, it's possible that the young netminder gets additional minutes down the stretch -- at least until Thatcher Demko (knee) is cleared to return.