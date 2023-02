Silovs is expected to be in net at home against Boston on Saturday.

Silovs has a 2-1-0 record, 2.97 GAA and .895 save percentage in three games with Vancouver this season. He stopped 20 of 22 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory over St. Louis on Thursday. Silovs also has a 2.48 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 35 contests with AHL Abbotsford in 2022-23. The Bruins have won their last five games, bringing their record up to 44-8-5.