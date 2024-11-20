Silovs stopped 29 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

The Canucks scored 34 seconds into the game, but the lost the lead less than two minutes later and never pulled ahead again. Silovs was unable to build momentum after an excellent performance in a win over the Blackhawks on Saturday. The 23-year-old netminder is down to a 1-3-1 record with a 3.91 GAA and an .857 save percentage over six appearances. The Canucks are set to start a six-game road trip Saturday in Ottawa. They have one back-to-back set during their travels with a visit to Boston next Tuesday followed by a stop in Pittsburgh next Wednesday, so Silovs' next start is likely to be in one of those two contests.