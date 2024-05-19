Silovs allowed five goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Silovs had his worst outing of the playoffs, squandering the Canucks' first chance to book a spot in the Western Conference Finals. The team in front of him was flat as well, registering a meager 15 shots on net, which is low even by their unimpressive shot volume for the postseason (21.1 shots per game). Silovs is 5-4 with a 2.89 GAA and an .898 save percentage through nine playoff outings. He's alternated wins and losses in the second round, but it's unclear if he'll get the nod at home for Game 7 on Monday or if head coach Rick Tocchet will turn to Casey DeSmith.