Silovs was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus the Oilers in Game 5.

Silovs will make his eighth straight start since supplanting Casey DeSmith as the preferred option between the pipes -- at least while Thatcher Demko (knee) is sidelined. In his prior seven postseason outings, the 23-year-old Silovs is 4-3 with a 2.71 GAA and one shutout.