Silovs was returned to AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday.

Silovs served as the backup to Spencer Martin against the Blues on Monday while Colin Delia was awaiting the birth of his child. With Delia available again, Silovs was the odd man out on the 23-man roster. Barring another injury or absence, Silovs shouldn't be expected to see much, if any, NHL action this year.