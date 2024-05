Silovs allowed four goals on 31 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Silovs has given up four goals in each of the first two games of the second round, on a total of 49 shots. The 23-year-old is getting a first-hand taste of the power of the Oilers' offense, and it's unclear how much longer head coach Rick Tocchet will stick with Silovs. Casey DeSmith is healthy enough to play, while Thatcher Demko (knee) could be back later in the series. Game 3 is Sunday in Edmonton.