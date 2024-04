Silovs will start on the road against Arizona on Wednesday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Silovs is getting an opportunity to start because Casey DeSmith was in net Tuesday against Vegas and Thatcher Demko (knee) is still unavailable. This will be Silovs' second NHL game in 2023-24 after he saved 20 of 22 shots en route to a 3-2 win over Anaheim on Sunday. The Coyotes are a somewhat favorable matchup for the 23-year-old Silovs, ranking 19th offensively with 3.03 goals per contest.