Silovs stopped 14 of 18 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Oilers in Game 1.

It was a rough start to the game for Silovs, who allowed four goals on Edmonton's first 14 shots. However, the Oilers mustered only eight shots over the final two frames as the Canucks rallied with four unanswered goals to claim a 5-4 series-opening win. Silovs has won three of four starts in the postseason, posting a .908 save percentage. However, Casey DeSmith seems likely to start Game 2 on Friday after he was healthy enough to back up Silovs on Wednesday.