Silovs was assigned to AHL Manitoba on Tuesday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Canucks minor-leaguers usually go to AHL Utica, but with border restrictions for movement from the US to Canada, the Canucks worked out a deal to assign players to the Jets' minor-league affiliate. Silovs, as well as forward Tyler Graovac and defenseman Ashton Sautner, will link up with AHL Manitoba.