Silovs will get the starting nod at home for Game 7 against Edmonton on Monday, Sportsnet reports.

Silovs underwhelmed in Game 6, allowing five goals on 27 shots (.815 save percentage). Overall, the 23-year-old netminder is 3-3 with a 3.47 GAA through the first six games of the series while conceding three or more goals in all but one of those contests.