Canucks' Arturs Silovs: Inks entry-level deal
Silovs signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Vancouver on Friday.
Silovs spent last season playing in Latvia, posting a 2.45 GAA and .920 save percentage over seven games with HK Riga in addition to a 3.26 GAA and .914 save percentage in 20 games with HS Riga. The 18-year-old represented Latvia in the World U-18 Championship last season and posted the tournament's fifth-best save percentage (.918). Silovs was drafted in the sixth round by Vancouver in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.