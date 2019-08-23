Canucks' Arturs Silovs: Inks entry-level deal

Silovs signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Vancouver on Friday.

Silovs spent last season playing in Latvia, posting a 2.45 GAA and .920 save percentage over seven games with HK Riga in addition to a 3.26 GAA and .914 save percentage in 20 games with HS Riga. The 18-year-old represented Latvia in the World U-18 Championship last season and posted the tournament's fifth-best save percentage (.918). Silovs was drafted in the sixth round by Vancouver in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.