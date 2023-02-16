Silovs allowed five goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Silovs' NHL debut came against a tough opponent, and they tagged him three goals in the first period. He settled in a bit later, but the Canucks couldn't catch up. Silovs has taken over as the No. 2 goalie behind Collin Delia after Spencer Martin was waived and sent to AHL Abbotsford. It's likely just a temporary spot for Silovs, as Thatcher Demko (lower body) is expected back before the end of February. The Canucks' next game is Saturday against the Flyers.