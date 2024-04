Silovs was recalled from AHL Abbotsford under emergency conditions Sunday.

Silovs will serve as Vancouver's emergency third goaltender behind Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith as the Canucks kick off their playoff run versus Nashville. The 23-year-old Silovs made four appearances at the NHL level this season, going 3-0-1 with an .881 save percentage and 2.47 GAA.