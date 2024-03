Silovs was recalled from the AHL on Tuesday, perJeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

Silovs has played five total games with the big club, recording a .908 save percentage and a 3-2 record. The 22-year-old was recalled because Thatcher Demko will be out for 2-4 weeks because of a knee injury. He has played 33 games in the AHL, registering a .907 save percentage and a 15-11-6 record.