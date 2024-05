Silovs will guard the home goal versus the Predators on Tuesday in Game 5, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Silovs will get the nod after stopped 27 of 30 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Predators on Sunday. The 23-year-old will start over Casey DeSmith, who has recovered from a lower-body injury enough to be able to serve as the backup. A win Tuesday for the Canucks will send them to the second round.