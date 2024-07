Silovs signed a two-year, $1.7 million contract with Vancouver on Tuesday.

Silovs posted a 3-0-1 record with a 2.47 GAA and an .881 save percentage in four regular-season appearances with the Canucks in 2023-24. He also went 5-5 in the playoffs with a 2.91 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 10 outings. Silovs will likely begin the 2024-25 campaign as Thatcher Demko's (knee) backup.