Silovs was assigned to AHL Abbotsford on Sunday.

Silovs posted a 26-12-5 record with a 2.44 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 44 AHL contests last season. In five outings with the Vancouver in 2022-23, he went 3-2-0 with a 2.75 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Casey DeSmith is slated to be Thatcher Demko's backup going into the season.