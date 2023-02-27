Silovs was demoted to AHL Abbotsford on Monday.
Thatcher Demko (groin) is back on the roster after missing the last 35 games and Silovs was reassigned to clear a roster spot. The 21-year-old went 2-2-0 with a .908 save percentage in his first NHL stint.
More News
-
Canucks' Arturs Silovs: Two-game win streak snapped•
-
Canucks' Arturs Silovs: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Canucks' Arturs Silovs: Allows two in victory•
-
Canucks' Arturs Silovs: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Canucks' Arturs Silovs: Earns first NHL victory•
-
Canucks' Arturs Silovs: Set to start Saturday•