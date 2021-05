Silovs has been recalled by Vancouver and is slated to serve as Thatcher Demko's backup for Tuesday's matchup with Calgary.

Silovs has spent most of the season playing in Latvia, but he made his AHL debut Feb. 27, stopping 23 of 25 shots in a loss to AHL Laval. The 2019 sixth-round pick will likely return to the Canucks' taxi squad prior to Wednesday's season finale versus the Flames.