Silovs is expected to start at home against the Rangers on Wednesday, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Silovs will be making his NHL debut after being called up from AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday. He has a 2.48 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 35 contests with Abbotsford this season. The Rangers have the ninth-ranked offense with 3.32 goals per game.