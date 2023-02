Silovs was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports, indicating he will start Saturday's home game against Philadelphia.

Silovs surrendered five goals on 27 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday during his NHL debut. The 21-year-old netminder has a 21-9-4 record with a 2.48 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 35 AHL games for Abbotsford this season. The Flyers rank 27th in the league this year with 2.68 goals per game.