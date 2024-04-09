Silovs allowed three goals on 23 shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Silovs gave up a pair of goals to Jack Eichel in the first period, but he limited the damage after that to just one Noah Hanifin power-play marker. This was Silovs' third win in as many games at the NHL level this season. He's allowed six goals on 66 shots, and the Canucks have played strong defense in front of him to make things a bit easier. The 23-year-old will likely head back to AHL Abbotsford once Thatcher Demko (knee) is healthy.