Silovs is set to start on the road against St. Louis on Thursday, according to Lou Korac of SI.com.

Silovs earned his first career NHL win Saturday, stopping 35 of 37 shots in a 6-2 victory over Philadelphia. He also has a 2.48 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 35 contests with AHL Abbotsford this season. The Blues have struggled recently, losing three straight games while being outscored 15-4.