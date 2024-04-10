Silovs is set to start at home against Arizona on Wednesday, per Kevin Woodley of NHL.com.

Silovs has appeared in three games with Vancouver dating back to March 31 and has gone 3-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .909 save percentage over that stretch. His success combined with Casey DeSmith's struggles has led to Silovs playing a bigger role. All the same, Silovs might be sent to the minors once Thatcher Demko (knee) is ready to return. In the meantime, the Coyotes figure to be a somewhat favorable matchup -- Arizona is tied for 18th offensively with 3.04 goals per contest.