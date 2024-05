Silovs was the first goalie to leave the ice at morning skate, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll tend the twine for Game 6 on Friday on the road against the Predators.

Silovs will make his third straight appearance in goal for the Canucks, having gone 1-1 with a 2.57 GAA and a .904 save percentage in his previous two outings. Despite having just 11 games of NHL experience, coach Rick Tocchet will stick with the 23-year-old Silovs ahead of Casey DeSmith for the time being.