Silovs stopped 20 of 21 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

The Canucks got blitzed in Vegas on Tuesday, but Silovs delivered a strong effort against a sneaky offense in the second half of a back-to-back. He's won both of his NHL appearances this season, allowing just three goals on 43 shots. Silovs' time in the NHL could still be nearing a close, as Thatcher Demko (knee) could be back as soon as Monday's game versus the Golden Knights.