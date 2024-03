Silovs will patrol the home crease Sunday against Anaheim, according to Canucks' rinkside reporter Kate Pettersen.

Silovs posted a 3-2-0 record with a 2.75 GAA and a .908 save percentage in five NHL outings last season. In 33 AHL contests this campaign, he has gone 15-11-6 with a 2.74 GAA and a .907 save percentage. The Ducks rank 30th in the league this season with 2.42 goals per contest.