Silovs made 33 saves in a 3-1 loss to Boston on Saturday. He allowed two goals

He played a strong game. Silovs was beaten late in the first on a Hampus Lindholm power-play one-timer from the point and through a crowd. And then Brad Marchand beat him on a power drive hard to the net right before the end of the same frame. The loss snapped Silovs' modest two-game winning streak.