Silovs was recalled from AHL Manitoba to the taxi squad Wednesday.

Thatcher Demko and Braden Holtby are both in COVID-19 protocol still, so Silovs will join Michael DiPietro to serve as the Canucks' practice goalies for the time being. The 20-year-old netminder has played just one AHL game this year, stopping 23 of 25 shots in a loss.