Canucks' Arturs Silovs: Up with Canucks
Silovs was called up from AHL Abbotsford on Monday under emergency conditions.
The Canucks sent down goalie Collin Delia in a corresponding move. Silovs will probably serve as Spencer Martin's backup Monday against St. Louis.
