The Canucks added Sautner to the active roster on an emergency basis Thursday, per Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News.

With the Canucks trending toward a return to the ice after a COVID-19 pause, they elected to add Sautner and Brogan Rafferty to the active roster. Sautner has just one game with the big club this season, earning one shot across three minutes of ice time. It's still unclear when the Canucks will return to game action, but Sautner could be in the lineup when they do so.