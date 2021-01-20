Sautner was assigned to AHL Manitoba on Tuesday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

The Canucks' usual minor-league affiliate, AHL Utica, would require all callups to cross the USA-Canada border, resulting in a mandatory 14-day quarantine. The Canucks instead worked out a deal with the Jets to share AHL Manitoba, making it easier to recall players. Sautner, as well as forward Tyler Graovac and goalie Arturs Silovs, will join the Moose for the start of the minor-league season.