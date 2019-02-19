Canucks' Ashton Sautner: Back with big club
The Canucks called up Sautner from AHL Utica on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old received his first call up of the campaign, after racking up eight points in 31 games in the AHL. Sautner saw action for Vancouver last season, notching two assists in five appearances. It's unclear whether Sautner will enter the lineup for Thursday's game against Arizona.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...