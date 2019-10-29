The Canucks recalled Sautner from AHL Utica on Tuesday.

He'll swap out with Oscar Fantenberg, who was sent to minors. Sautner spent five games with the Canucks earlier in October but was a healthy scratch for each contest. In fact, the Canucks' current group of six defensemen has suited up in every game thus far, so unless an injury surfaces, Sautner will likely watch from the press box during the team's upcoming three-game road trip starting Wednesday against Los Angeles.