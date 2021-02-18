Sauter was promoted to Vancouver's taxi squad Thursday.
Sautner will replace Jack Rathbone on the taxi squad in order to give Rathbone an opportunity to see some AHL action. Sautner appeared in one game with the Canucks last campaign, firing one shot on net in just 2:49 of ice time.
More News
-
Canucks' Ashton Sautner: Assigned to AHL Manitoba•
-
Canucks' Ashton Sautner: Lands on waivers•
-
Canucks' Ashton Sautner: Re-signs with Vancouver•
-
Canucks' Ashton Sautner: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Canucks' Ashton Sautner: Expected to sit as healthy scratch•
-
Canucks' Ashton Sautner: Will not return Saturday•