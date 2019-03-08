Canucks' Ashton Sautner: Collects first point of the season
Sautner got his first point of the year during Thursday's loss to Edmonton.
Sautner has played eight games since being called up from Utica of the AHL, and registered an assist for his first point of the year. He had two helpers during a five-game stint with the Canucks last year. He's still searching for his first career goal -- one that isn't taken back due to a coach's challenge.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...