Sautner got his first point of the year during Thursday's loss to Edmonton.

Sautner has played eight games since being called up from Utica of the AHL, and registered an assist for his first point of the year. He had two helpers during a five-game stint with the Canucks last year. He's still searching for his first career goal -- one that isn't taken back due to a coach's challenge.

