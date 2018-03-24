Sautner was recalled from AHL Utica on an emergency basis Saturday, Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ben Hutton has been bogged down by a foot injury and Erik Gudbransn (shoulder) is out for the balance of the season, so the Canucks have turned to Sautner. The 23-year-old wasn't drafted, but he's evidently done enough with the team's top developmental affiliate to justify a look at the highest stage. His minor-league stats include 12 points (three goals, nine assists) to supplement 55 PIM and a plus-9 rating with the Comets in 2017-18.