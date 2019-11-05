Sautner (upper body) is expected to be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against St. Louis, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Sautner exted Saturday's game against San Jose with an upper-body injury, but it appears as though he's already recovered from that issue, and will simply be the odd-man-out against the Blues. The 25-year-old blueliner has been a healthy scratch for all but one of the Canucks' last 9 contests, so he can be ignored in all fantasy formats.