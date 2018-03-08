Canucks' Ashton Sautner: Inks two-year extension
Sautner signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Canucks on Thursday.
Sautner was solid in the minors this season, notching two goals and 11 points while registering a plus-12 rating in 53 contests. The 23-year-old blueliner may be recalled by the Canucks on occasion over his next two seasons with the organization, but he'll likely spend the majority of his time skating for AHL Utica.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...