Sautner signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Canucks on Thursday.

Sautner was solid in the minors this season, notching two goals and 11 points while registering a plus-12 rating in 53 contests. The 23-year-old blueliner may be recalled by the Canucks on occasion over his next two seasons with the organization, but he'll likely spend the majority of his time skating for AHL Utica.