Sautner penned a one-year, two-way contract with the Canucks on Tuesday.

Sautner was in the AHL for nearly the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign, picking up 12 points in 51 contests with Utica, but he also appeared in one contest with the big club, going scoreless while logging just 2:49 of ice time. The 26-year-old blueliner will once again spend most, if not all of the upcoming season in the minors.